Calf crossing road causes multi-vehicle accident on GST Road

Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPATTU: In a freak accident, a calf suddenly crossed the road, causing a crash and a mini pile up of three vehicles on the Tiruchy Chennai highway. Two men, including a bus driver were grievously injured in the accident. On Thursday morning, an auto rickshaw was on its way from Vaiyavooor to Vyasarpadi when a calf suddenly jumped across the road near Pazhaveli on the Tiruchy - Chennai highway. The auto driver who wanted to avoid crashing into the animal jammed the brakes causing the lorry behind him to hit his auto causing both the vehicles to slide into a slope nearby. “An omni bus that was behind the lorry witnessed the crash and tried to swerve to his right causing him to crash into a median,” police said. The omni bus driver and his cleaner where injured in the accident and are being treated at government hospital.

