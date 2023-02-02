Nursing student found unconscious in hostel room, dies

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old nursing student, found unconscious in her hostel room at a private college in Puzhal on Thursday morning was later declared dead on arrival at Stanley hospital. The deceased, Suba Sri of Seiyur, Kancheepuram, went to sleep and did not wake early in the morning when her friends found her unconscious and she was taken in an ambulance to Stanley GH where she was declared dead.

According to the police, the girl was pursuing nursing and also stayed in the hostel in the college. Reason for her death is not immediately clear. Only after we receive a post mortem report, we can come to a conclusion, police said, adding that the victim's family has been informed about her death.