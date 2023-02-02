Non-profit conducts hair donation campaign for cancer patients

She says for people belonging to the lower-income strata, cancer means the end. She remarks how they think that it is the end of life and there is no hope for treatment. “Many of them are not even aware that they can avail treatment and even if they know, they are hesitant because of how expensive it can get. We partner with hospitals and help them get what they need. At an age of mental health, it goes without saying that everyone must have equal access to it and that’s also what we work on.”