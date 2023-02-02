Locals chase, nab phone-snatching duo; hand them over to cops

CHENNAI: Two men who snatched a smartphone from a college student after attacking him near Maraimalai Nagar was caught by the public on Tuesday. Manoj Kumar (20) of Maraimalai Nagar was a student doing BCA final year in a private college in Potheri. Police said Manoj was a part-time employee in a courier firm. On Tuesday, when he was delivering packages, two men on a bike intercepted him on Erikarai road in Potheri. They attacked Manoj, snatched his smartphone and fled the scene, police said. On hearing his cries, onlookers chased the duo, caught them and handed them over to Maraimalai Nagar police. They were identified as Mujahid (20) and Imran (18) – both from Nandivaram in Guduvanchery. The police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody and sent to prison.