Kerosene poisoning in kids common, needs medical care: Experts

The use of firewood for cooking is still prevalent in rural parts of the State and that’s why kerosene is readily available in many households. “We see about 3-4 cases every month, mainly from rural areas of other districts and even Andhra Pradesh. It’s very important to bring the child to the hospital at the earliest and no stomach wash is given, as it is likely to increase the risk of damage to the lungs,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.