Investigate Adani-Tangedco scam, Arappor urges TN govt

“However, even after 1.5 years of assuming office, your government has so far not taken any steps to investigate the massive coal import scam of the previous government to the tune of Rs 6,066 crore, of which around Rs 3,000 crore was done by Adani Global. In the light of Hindenburg research that revealed the network of shell firms formed outside the country, it gains even more national importance to investigate the complaint at least now. We’ve learned that the proceeds of the coal import scam were parked by Adani Global outside the country,” he explained in a complaint to the CM.