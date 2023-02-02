Investigate Adani-Tangedco scam, Arappor urges TN govt
CHENNAI: With Hindenburg report on Adani Group’s fortune stirring a storm across the country, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to order investigation into the group accused of corruption of Rs 6,000 crore.
Recalling statements by the present government against corruption allegations of the previous regime, Jayaram Venkatesan, Arappor’s convenor, said that the finance minister had categorically expressed that Tangedco’s malpractices had led to huge losses and debt.
“However, even after 1.5 years of assuming office, your government has so far not taken any steps to investigate the massive coal import scam of the previous government to the tune of Rs 6,066 crore, of which around Rs 3,000 crore was done by Adani Global. In the light of Hindenburg research that revealed the network of shell firms formed outside the country, it gains even more national importance to investigate the complaint at least now. We’ve learned that the proceeds of the coal import scam were parked by Adani Global outside the country,” he explained in a complaint to the CM.
Jayaram added that despite strong evidence of CAG report, market prices and comparative prices with TNPL, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had not yet carried out an investigation till date.
The DVAC, under the previous government, closed the complaint without a proper investigation. Even after several reminders to the DVAC after the formation of new government, it has not started any investigation.
Arappor Iyakkam had sent similar complaints in August 2018 and April 2019.
Venkatesan urged the government to investigate into the coal import scam or form a special investigation team in the interest of objectivity. “It’s extremely important that Rs 6,000 crore lost by Tangedco which is parked outside the country recovered,” he urged.
