G20 EdWG concludes with focus on better collaboration of global univs

CHENNAI: The G20 first Education Working Group (EdWG) concluded on Thursday, with participation from several delegates across 30 countries and international organisations. According to Sanjay Murthy, the secretary of higher education, the major outcome of the meeting has been on the need for universities across the globe to collaborate for better results.

Additionally, the meeting witnessed extensive discussion on technology related learning in school education, higher education and skill development.

And the subsequent meeting in Amritsar will focus on research and collaboration. The third meeting in Bhubaneswar will brainstorm on skills and future of work, while the final meeting scheduled in Pune September will focus on foundational literacy and numeracy.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, secretary of school education pointed out that with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) nearly 50 per cent of school children will be skilled in coming years.

"The report of the current meeting held in Chennai will be thoroughly discussed at the second level meeting to be held from March 15 till 17 in Amritsar," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the event had poor representation from the Tamil Nadu education department. According to an official source, the agenda did not include any official from the State government. However, later on, the discussion on Naan Mudhalvan scheme was added on the first day agenda.

"As skill development was also part of the major point of discussion, a higher official was roped in at the last minute to brainstorm Naan Mudhalvan scheme and work done by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation,” added official source.

Due to poor arrangements, the media boycotted the international event on the final day, Thursday.