Disappointed over health issues, Chennai constable kills self

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old police constable attached to Rajamangalam police station allegedly killed himself by consuming poison laced alcohol at his house in Red Hills on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as E Sathish, working as constable in the Law & Order wing of Rajamangalam police station. He belonged to the 2013 batch.

According to the police , he had been facing some health issue and because of that he was regularly absent for duty, which led to departmental action and punishment. He reportedly told his mother that he had not recieved salary for the last few months.

On Wednesday, he was found unconscious by neighbours who took him to Stanley hospital where he was declared dead.