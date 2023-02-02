DGP opens Emergency Response Support System
TIRUCHY: Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System (CoEERSS), the first among NITs, was inaugurated at NIT-Tiruchy, by DGP Dr C Sylendra Babu here on Wednesday.
The Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) was established at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.
N Sivakumaran, Professor and Head-CoEERSS who welcomed the gathering said that the ERSS is designed to address various emergencies reported through different communication channels like Voice calls, SMS, e-Mail, SOS signals, ERSS web portal, Social Media.
ERSS-112 tracks the rescue and service vehicles of all services (Police, Fire, Health etc.) in real-time on a digital map of the State/UT and hence it will be possible to direct the right vehicle(s) to reach the service requestor and provide the necessary support immediately.
While the core system is already in place, intelligence techniques have the potential to improve performance by marshalling relief resources more efficiently and effectively.
It can accelerate the delivery of aid and sharpen the decisions of relief workers on the frontlines.
Dr A Ramakalyan, Dean (Academic) NIT-T said establishing CoEERSS will add strength to the integration of technologies which would benefit the society. E Magesh, Director General, C-DAC said CoEERSS will be providing various research and consultancy work in handling different emergencies and safety threats like Crime Detection, Cyber Information Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Emotion detection, Integration of Drones on prediction methods.
DGP Sylendra Babu after inaugurating the CoEERSS said the possibility of learning science is important. Incremental improvement in science leads to technological development. He also said that the TN police are pioneers in terms of communication and technologies and scientific aid in investigations. TN is the top state in overall winners every year of scientific aid in investigations. The other technologies used by TN police are the SMART Kavalan app and FACE recognition system, he added.
Salient features of ‘One India One Emergency Number 112’
•Citizens may easily seek help from the ‘Public Safety Access Point’ (PSAP) in the capital of the state by any one of these methods: Dial-112, SMS-112, Tapping SoS in 112 India App, eMail or WhatsApp to
designated numbers.
•The call-taking officers could see caller’s details and location on a computer and quickly respond to critical emergencies through District Coordination Centres (DCC).
•Dispatchers sitting in the districts send the nearest emergency rescue units (four/two wheeler or a field officer) to attend the incident on high priority
•The PSAP/DCC continuously monitors the mission on the digital map of the state and guide officers
•ERSS-112 is connected to Disaster, Railways, Women and Child helplines
•State and National dashboards show statistical information about emergency signals and response actions offered to distress callers
