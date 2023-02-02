DGP opens Emergency Response Support System

DGP Sylendra Babu after inaugurating the CoEERSS said the possibility of learning science is important. Incremental improvement in science leads to technological development. He also said that the TN police are pioneers in terms of communication and technologies and scientific aid in investigations. TN is the top state in overall winners every year of scientific aid in investigations. The other technologies used by TN police are the SMART Kavalan app and FACE recognition system, he added.