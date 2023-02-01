We have come a long way in cooking, say gourmet chefs
CHENNAI: Celebrating 25 years of The Great Kabab Factory Radisson Blu organised a food styling and photography workshop by food stylist Saba Gaziyani followed by a panel discussion on ‘Future of Food’ with chefs Joseph Chahine, Varun Inamdar, Sabyasachi Gorai, and Sheetharam Prasad on Tuesday.
Opening the floor for discussion, the moderator spoke about the farm-to-table concept and sustainability being practiced in restaurants. Sabyasachi Gorai in his opening remarks said, “Stomach has a brain of its own and I think it is very important that we understand what our stomach agrees and what it doesn’t. We, as a civilisation, have come a long way in cooking. These days we use food in our oil, while that was not the case earlier. We added little to no oil in a dish.”
Talking about conscious labelling, Varun Inamdar said, “It is important for corporations to understand and include all sorts of labels on their products. How they make it happen is the question of the hour.”
The other chefs spoke about the harmful effects of plant-based meat, how sustainability should be practiced in the hotel industry, protecting rice varieties, and the lack of authentic taste.
The discussion concluded with a Q & A session.
