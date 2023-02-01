Edu with skill-based learning prepares youth for jobs: NSDC
CHENNAI: With the vision of making India a developed country by 2047, the Union government, along with States, is keen on facilitating the right kind of skills to the youth today.
In a Q &A, Ved Mani Tiwari, the CEO of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), New Delhi, speaks on preparing the youth for future jobs.
*.How is the government planning to impart skills to the youth?
The National Credit Framework (NCrF) aims to integrate education and skills among students in India. We’re training students in school and collegethrough industry-specific knowledge, internship, on-the-job training and projects and more. This makes students ready for the job they wish to pursue.
*. What is the role of NEP in skill development?
The NSDC was earlier focused on providing vocational education to students unwilling to pursue formal education. They were trained on certain skills that will help them pursue a livelihood, but National Education Policy (NEP) insists that every student should be equipped with the needed skills. Additionally, the government is also adopting a digital method in skill development programmes, thus connecting all students.
*. How are jobs changing in the market?
Due to fast evolving technology, many jobs will undergo tremendous changes in future. So, we’ve begun several courses like cloud computing, AI and blockchain technology among others keeping in mind the skills needed for the future.
