CPM councillor issues pamphlets with QR code to watch BBC docu

CHENNAI: CPM's Greater Chennai Corporation councillor A Priyadharshini on Wednesday distributed pamphlets with QR code to watch the BBC two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "India: The Modi Question" as the Union government banned it.

Priyadharshini who represents Ward 98 of the Corporation distributed the pamphlets along with members of the DYFI and SFI at Aynavaram on Wednesday.

"We celebrated our Republic Day recently. In a democratic republic, fundamental rights like freedom of speech and expression should not be curtailed. One should have the right to do what he wants. No one can order us to do certain things. But Prime Minister Modi has ordered to not watch the BBC documentary and the links to it on social media like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube were being removed," the pamphlet said.

It may be noted Priyadarshini along with her party cadres were briefly detained by police for watching the BBC documentary on phone last week.