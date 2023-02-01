Ambulance fatally knocks down pedestrian near Marina beach

CHENNAI: A middle-aged man was killed in a road accident near Marina Beach on Monday night after he was allegedly knocked down by a speeding ambulance van when he tried to cross the road. Police said that the man was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as Gnana Sekar of Polur in Tiruvannamalai district. He was working as a daily wage labourer. Around 9 pm on Monday, the ambulance which was heading towards Government Stanley Hospital hit Gnana Sekar who attempted to cross Kamarajar Salai. Passerby who witnessed the accident alerted the authorities after which he was moved to a hospital. Anna Nagar TIW (traffic investigation wing) registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. A case of causing death by negligent driving has been registered against the ambulance driver.