14-year-old dies in TN de-addiction centre; family alleges torture

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy admitted to a de-addiction centre at Sholavaram near Chennai ten days ago was allegedly beaten to death by the staff in the centre on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as A Manoj Kumar (14) of Gummidipoondi.

Police said that Manoj lived with his mother, Akhila (40), a casual labourer and an elder brother. His father died years ago. The boy dropped out of school after Class 7, police said.

As Manoj went wayward, Akhila got him admitted to a de-addiction centre in Janapanchatram near Sholavaram along the Chennai-Vijayawada Highway, on the insistence of her neighbours.

Manoj was admitted at the centre on January 21, police said.

On Tuesday night, Akhila received a phone call from the centre claiming that Manoj fell unconscious and was being taken to a hospital. On reaching the Government Stanley hospital, the de-addiction centre owner, Vijayakumar, informed the woman that her son had died, police said.

Akhila who found bruises and blood clots on her son's body approached the police stating that her son was beaten to death by the staff after which police registered a case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and other inmates-mostly minor boys were beaten regulary at the centre and police have detained three persons, including Vijayakumar, for enquiry.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem results after which further course of action will be taken. The centre has been shut and the other boys were sent home. We are enquiring if there were required licenses from the concerned departments," a senior police officer said.