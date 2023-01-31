Ruckus against Kalaignar Pen Memorial at Kalaivanar Arangam

DMK & AIADMK, NTK, BJP supporters created uproar in support & against, over the statue in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman said, "If the 'Pen statue' is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the 'Pen statue' in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party's head office Arivalayam."

The 42-metre-tall pen monument is proposed to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs 80 crore. The proposed site falls under CRZ-1A, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas and green signal has been given by the State level authorities.

Meanwhile, many fishermen leaders in the city have constituted the Marina Fishermen Protection Committee to coordinate the fight against the monument.