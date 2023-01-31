NEP concerns to be raised at G20 EdWG meet
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will put forth its objections and apprehensions concerning the National Education Policy (NEP) at the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) conference, to be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The meet, which has education as one of the thrust areas, will commence here on Tuesday.
As the international conference will showcase NEP 2020 and the education sector, both School Education Department and Higher Education Department will get an opportunity to present Tamil Nadu’s stance on NEP before the Union Minister. The seminar is likely to be attended by delegates from all G20 nations.
A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the DMK government had already submitted a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NEP.
Pointing out that G20 Education Working Group will display the strengths of its education sector, such as infrastructure, innovation, human resources and the implementation and recommendations of NEP, he said that accordingly, a detailed representation from the State will be submitted to the Centre.
“The authorities concerned in both School and Higher Education Department will also deliberate about the preparations of State’s Education Policy by the expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government,” he added.
However, the official said the State has informed that good aspects of the NEP will be considered and will be included in the State Education Policy, likely to be released by mid-March.
He said the State government will showcase its achievements in the education sector and welfare schemes that have benefited the students in both schools and higher education.
