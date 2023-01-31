Man hacked to death by lover's family in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was hacked to death in public by a gang in Puzhal on Monday night allegedly by the family members of a woman, with whom he resumed a relationship after her marriage. The two were in a relationship while in school and the woman's family who were against it got her married a couple of years ago, police investigations revealed.

The deceased was identified as S Sudha Chandar (22) of Vinayagapuram. On Monday night, he was riding a two wheeler with his lover, Ragini (22) riding pillion, when an autorickshaw intercepted them.

Pushing Ragini away, the gang rounded up the man and started attacking him with weapons and fled the scene. Ragini who witnessed the bloodbath alerted the police after which authorities moved him to the Government Stanley hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations by Puzhal Police revealed that Chandar and Ragini were in a relationship five years ago, while in school. When the duo planned to marry then, the family objected and had got her married to Vasanth (25) of Oragadam a couple of years ago.

Ragini had a child from her marriage. She allegedly told police that she was physically attacked by her in-laws after which she got in touch with Sudha Chandar and the two of them started living together at a rented house in Puzhal.

Police claimed that one of the suspects was detained and efforts are on to secure others.