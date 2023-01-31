‘E-toilets in city missing; some dilapidated, unusable’
CHENNAI: E-toilets constructed during the AIADMK regime are missing in the Chennai corporation limit, pointed out K Dhanasekaran, head of accounts committee during the council meeting on Monday at Ripon building.
Due to administrative malpractice and lack of proper maintenance during the previous AIADMK regime, some of the e-toilets that were built are also dilapidated and unusable.
“From 2014 to 2017, there were e-toilets and modular toilets in 348 places. And the tender was issued to four companies. Of the 348 toilets that were supposed to be completed, the details of maintenance are not fully available. When enquired, officials in zone 8 stated that 24 e-toilets are functional. But when inspected, only two are functioning,” said Dhanasekaran.
He urged the city commissioner to direct authorities to submit a report on the condition of these toilets during the next council meeting. The councillor also requested legal action against officials involved in administrative malpractices.
“The contractors who did not follow the tender agreement should be banned from participating in the tenders,” stated Dhanasekaran.
GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi explained, “Since 2014, e-toilets have been set up at 144 locations, of which 37 places dilapidated e-toilets have been repaired. Efforts are being made to construct toilets in the city. Accordingly, new toilets and urinals in 358 places are being set up.”
He added that employees would be appointed to ensure that toilets were functional round the clock in all 15 zones.
Meanwhile, 4 advertising companies are yet to pay Rs 20.19 crore for bus shelters. Of which, Rs 8.07 crore is pending from Lakshaya media, Skywams Rs 5.13 crore, Fine Arts Rs 4.33 crore, and Shine Rs 2.66 crore. Dhanasekaran said, “Steps must be taken to cancel the contractual rights of companies that do not pay dues.”
