Driving in wrong lane: 2,546 challans issued

CHENNAI: In a special drive against motorists and vehicle users indulging in driving on the wrong lane, Chennai city traffic police booked 2,546 cases on Sunday.

In a statement, Chennai traffic police stated that imposing fines on violations by motorists has resulted in reduction of accidents and free flow of traffic.

On Sunday, the police issued challans to 2,546 people for driving on the wrong side of the road. The police said, 763 people paid the violation fee which accounted for Rs 3.81 lakh. Police said the rest of the fine collection will be collected through the police call centers.