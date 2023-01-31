Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.08 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.08 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested four passengers.

The officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Singapore.

On suspicion, the team when searched the hand baggage of a woman passenger, found she was carrying gold bangles and chains. The officials seized the gold and the passenger was arrested for further inquiry. In another incident, the officials intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and during the personal search, they found he had gold in paste form inside the clothes. The officials seized the gold and the passenger was arrested.

In another two incidents, the customs officers intercepted two passengers who arrived from Srilanka and Sharjah and seized gold in paste form from them and both the passengers were arrested for further investigation. The customs had recovered and seized a total of 2.2kgs of gold valued at Rs. 1.08 crore and further investigation is on.