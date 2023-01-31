Anaesthesiologists in government hosp demand more posts, increment
CHENNAI: Anaesthesiologists appointed in government hospitals demand an increment in their basic pay. Since there’s a lack of anaesthesiologists in most GHs, and the Tamil Nadu Government Anaesthesiologists Association demands the immediate appointments for the same.
Over 2,000 anaesthesiologists have completed their specialisation courses in the State but awaiting employment. Only 60 have been appointed for the designated post in TN.
Additionally, they demand an increment in salaries from Rs 1,650 to Rs 2,400. The association also want the work shift of 12 hours to be reduced to 8 hours.
“The promotion to grade 1 should be given after 5 years of service is completed. Plus, the number of grade 1 posts should also be increased,” said Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctor’s Association for Social Equality. “The State government should create more job opportunities in GHs. Instead of putting extra work pressure on regular workers for doing the job of an anaesthesiologist, the government should appoint professionals for the job.”
He also suggested that all GHs, including medical colleges, district hospitals, and taluk hospitals with operating theatres should have a new post for anaesthesiologists, which would provide employment to many specialising in the field.
