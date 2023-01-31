Accidents, congestion norm on Medavakkam Main Road
CHENNAI: Medavakkam Main Road near the Medavakkam Koot Road area that connects Medavakkam and Kovilambakkam is severely damaged due to the ongoing metro rail works.
Due to metro rail works, the actual two-way road has been reduced to the size of a one-way road leading to problems such as increased traffic congestion and accidents. The work for the metro line of Phase II, which connects Madhavaram to Sholinganallur commenced in March last year.
“A few accidents took place since the road size has significantly reduced. Some skid on the sand and some collide with the vehicles coming in opposite directions,” said Chennamani AP, a resident in Medavakkam. The residents have also complained about the lack of streetlights in the area.
“Travelling in a vehicle and even walking at night time has become dangerous due to lack of lighting and was even worse during the rainy season,” he added. Apart from the main road, the interior roads in the Medavakkam Koot Road area are also not laid properly. The residents complain that the roads were in such a condition for many years. The interior roads such as Vadakkupattu Road are beyond repair. They are uneven and filled with rocks posing a danger, especially to two-wheeler users.
“The potholes are filled with sand when complaints are placed and that gets washed away during rains. The roads have not been repaired entirely,” said Silambarasan M, a resident of Medavakkam.
Such improper roads also cause pollution other than traffic and accidents. “As the roads are bumpy, our vehicles also get damaged as we have to slowly raise and move. During rains, the potholes are filled with water, but they drain eventually,” added Chennamani.
The Zonal Corporation official did not respond to the calls made by DT Next even after multiple attempts.
