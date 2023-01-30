Tamil Thai Vazhthu to be played in council meeting from next month

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya announced that Tamil Thai vazhthu will be played during the council meeting from next month. The salary demands by the ward councillors are under consideration by the government, mentioned the mayor.

Ward 35 councilor, S Jeevan, demanded passing of a resolution condemning Governor R N Ravi's walk out from the TN assembly after CM Stalin moved resolution to retain on record only the printed version of the Governor’s address on January 9. Ravi had deviated from the speech prepared by the government.

"The council meeting should be started only after Tamil Thai vazhthu played in the beginning," added Jeevan. The request was approved by the city mayor during the council meeting.

The councilor requested a flagpole in each ward so that the ward members can hoist the national flag during special occasions like Republic day and Independence day.

The councilors who are engaged in resolving the grievances in their concerned ward should be paid like a member of the legislature and parliament. But only Rs 800 is given as wages to the councilors, stated ward 24 councilor E Settu.

In response, mayor R Priya said that demand for increase the monthly salary of councilors is under consideration by the government.

Meanwhile, ward 14 councillor S Banumathi fainted due to low blood pressure during the meeting and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.