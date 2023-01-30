City

Several areas in Chennai experience rain; likely to continue

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and neighbouring 7 districts for the next two hours.
Representative image
Representative imageDT Photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After witnessing a drop in the minimum temperature, a sudden shower took school students and office goers in Chennai by surprise on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and neighbouring 7 districts for the next two hours.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to experience moderate rain for the next 2 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.

Light rains were witnessed in the surrounding areas of Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Sholavaram and Red Hills of Tiruvallur district.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Thanjavur
Cuddalore
Chengalpattu
School Students
Nagapattinam
Regional Meteorological Centre
Tiruvarur
Tiruvallur
Ramanathapuram
Minimum temperature
office goers

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in