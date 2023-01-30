Several areas in Chennai experience rain; likely to continue

CHENNAI: After witnessing a drop in the minimum temperature, a sudden shower took school students and office goers in Chennai by surprise on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and neighbouring 7 districts for the next two hours.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to experience moderate rain for the next 2 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.

Light rains were witnessed in the surrounding areas of Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Sholavaram and Red Hills of Tiruvallur district.