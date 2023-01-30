Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of G20 EdWG meet

CHENNAI: Security was tightened in the Chennai airport ahead of the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meet from Tuesday.

The G20 EdWG meet is scheduled to be held in Chennai from January 31 till February 2. On Monday, a special meeting was held in the Chennai airport with higher officials to discuss the arrangements to be made at the airport. In the meeting, it was also discussed about welcoming guests who arrive in Chennai and making their exit from the airport on time without any delay. Airport sources said more than 100 foreigners are expected to visit Chennai airport ahead of the summit.

The airport was decorated with flowers to welcome foreign guests. The immigration and customs have also made arrangements for them to clear the checkup and exit from the airport sooner without a delay.

The officials have also tightened the security in the Chennai airport and all the vehicles are being scanned with a metal detector and the bomb squad with sniffer dogs are checking the airport premise frequently.