Rooted: Chennai venture curates kids’ games on Indian culture

CHENNAI: Chennai-based edutainment and board gaming venture, Chittam, recently launched its collection of board and card games for kids. This interactive gaming collection aims to promote Indian scriptures and culture in a way that is fun and educative for kids.

Speaking to DT Next about the inception of Chittam, Charanya Kumar, founder of the venture, says, “I’ve been to many countries and one thing that I noticed is that they are coming up with different ways to incorporate their culture into games for kids to learn.

“I had a different approach in mind and wanted to try it out. After five months of research, learning, planning and designing; we came up with five games- Sarathi, Bommalattam, Bharata Vilas, Suprabatham, and Neivedya.”