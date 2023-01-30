Poyyamozhi launches free wifi facility, digital libraries in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: To facilitate readers, especially students with global content, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated digital library service and free WiFi facility at Ashok Nagar public library.

Along with the Chennai library, the service has been introduced in 500 public libraries across the State. This is part of the initiative the minister announced in the Assembly in 2022.

As per the announcement, Rs 2.4 crore has been shelled out by the education department to set up digital library services at all libraries, including in rural areas. Subsequently, Rs 23.40 lakh has been spent to set up free WiFi service in these libraries.

These new facilities will aim to help students preparing for competitive exams, including those keen to developing knowledge.