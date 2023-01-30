Poyyamozhi launches free wifi facility, digital libraries in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: To facilitate readers, especially students with global content, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated digital library service and free WiFi facility at Ashok Nagar public library.
Along with the Chennai library, the service has been introduced in 500 public libraries across the State. This is part of the initiative the minister announced in the Assembly in 2022.
As per the announcement, Rs 2.4 crore has been shelled out by the education department to set up digital library services at all libraries, including in rural areas. Subsequently, Rs 23.40 lakh has been spent to set up free WiFi service in these libraries.
These new facilities will aim to help students preparing for competitive exams, including those keen to developing knowledge.
Furthermore, students and readers will be able to procure and access international magazines and journals. The digital library service will comprise of over 5,000 books in about 40 sections, including 323 Tamil magazines and 23 Tamil newspapers, noted the department circular.
The readers can access the digital library at https://tamilnadupubliclibraries.org/digital-library/.and can access about 10 lakh books through Amazon Kindle.
