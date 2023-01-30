Influenza, other viral infections dip with temperature changes

CHENNAI: After turning out to be a major health concern in 2022, Influenza cases have declined in the State in the last two months and no deaths have been reported due to the same since October, say health department officials.

While viral infections reduce, government hospitals are preparing to handle cases of skin infections and water-borne diseases that usually rise after January.

As many as 2,827 cases of Influenza were reported in the State last year. As many as 25 deaths were reported due to Influenza in 2022. Until October, 2,511 cases and 25 deaths were reported in the State. The government hospitals say that the numbers usually come down after January as the temperature increases and the risk of viral infections like Influenza decreases.

While more than 800-1,000 cases of Influenza were being reported in a month, the numbers have dipped after October. About 316 cases were reported in November and December last year. "We have almost zero cases of Influenza now and Covid-19 cases have also remained zero for hospitalisation. It is very common to see a surge in Influenza cases during August and following few months.

The numbers were comparatively high this year but a drop is usually witnessed every year because there is a temperature shift," said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors also warn against the risk of ailments that are associated with high temperatures. "It is common to see the cases of infections such as chicken pox, measles, prickly heat, skin rashes, typhoid, pneumonia and others as temperature changes are witnessed during February and March.

As the summer season approaches, we need to be very careful about health concerns related to paediatrics mainly because they are highly vulnerable and can pick up waterborne diseases. In these times, dehydration can also cause illnesses but cleanliness of the water needs to be ensured," said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.