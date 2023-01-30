Can’t stop Pondy gvt from creating burial ground in Bahour commune: HC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court had held that it could not restrain the Puducherry administration from making a burial ground in Mathikrishnapuram village in Bahour commune panchayat on the grounds selected by the government lying nearby the petitioner’s private place. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by A Tamilarasan, Mahadevan and S Kalaiselvan, residents of Mathikrishnapuram village. The petitioners sought direction to the UT administration to consider and take appropriate action on the representations dated December 26, 2022, submitted by the petitioners thereby dropping the proposal for establishing a crematorium/burial ground. Recording the submissions, the court pointed out that when the disputed land has been identified at the request of the villagers for their benefit and the government has passed necessary orders, as a matter of right the petitioners cannot stall such proceedings mainly on the ground that they have their neighboring land. “The petitioners have not established their legal right to challenge in establishing the crematorium,” the judge wrote.