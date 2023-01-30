Advocates protest Union Law Minister’s remark on judicial appointments

CHENNAI: A section of advocates linked to the Democratic Advocates’ Association on Monday staged a protest near the Aavin Gate of Madras High Court to condemn the recent statements of Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju regarding the judicial appointments. The advocates led by K Suresh, general secretary for DAA gathered for the protest had raised slogans against the Union Minister and Centre alleging that they are making attempts to obliterate the freedom of the judiciary in making appointments of judges to the higher judiciary. Advocate K Bharathi, president, DAA said that the protest was to draw the attention of the Union government since the Minister was often making remarks against the independence of the judiciary in appointing judges.