When Madras fell silent for Mahatma

CHENNAI: 75 years ago, at 5.17 pm on January 30, 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot while walking to his prayer meeting on the lawn of Birla House, New Delhi.

The majority of Madras residents heard it via community radio stations put up in Chennai’s parks and beaches.

Madras fell silent and a sense of sorrow spread. The city spent a sleepless night as word of mouth spread.

The administration declared 13 days of extraordinary mourning in a statement published in the Fort St George Gazette. Early the next morning, the Tricolour in the Fort and the High Court were lowered to half-mast. The city was stunned by the sudden demise of a man it revered.

With 16 visits or more, Gandhi won the hearts of the citizens of Madras.

The largest crowds turned up for his meetings, which, as in 1946, sat throughout his meeting, with no interpreter and not understanding a word.