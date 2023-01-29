Stalin inaugurates medical science conference in Chennai

City

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the medical science conference in Chennai. It is the first ever Tamil medical-science conference for ear, nose, throat, head and neck by ENT Association at Muthamizh Peravai in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Speaking at the conference, CM MK Stalin said it's a pleasure that the medical science conference is being held in Tamil at the Muthamizh Peravai, which was started by former CM M Karunanidhi. "He would have been happy to see this conference if he was alive," he added.

Also, he said that one cannot describe the joy of calling Tamil as Tamil. DMK government is always determined to bring Tamil in administration, Temples, court.

Several books on medicine translated into Tamil were launched in the event.

