MTC staffers assault mentally ill person
CHENNAI: The police are investigating the alleged incident in which the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) staff assaulted a mentally unstable person for allegedly breaking the windshield of a bus near Mangadu. A video of the MTC staff in uniform assaulting the man and tying him up has gone viral.
The incident happened at Pattur near Mangadu which falls under Tambaram Commissionerate limits. Senior officers said they were verifying the day when the incident happened.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the MTC bus (route no.53 P) that operates from Mangadu to Broadway was parked at the terminus in Padur. The mentally unstable person who passed by took a stone and hurled at the bus. The stone hit its windshield and glass broke, which triggered panic among the passengers who were sitting inside.
The drivers and conductors who saw what had happened immediately rounded up the man and assaulted him. They dragged him on the road and then tied him up.
After a video clip of the incident went viral, Tambaram police are looking into the issue.
