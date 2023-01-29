Missing woman found dead in a pond in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman who was deemed missing was found dead in a pond at Gummidipoondi near Chennai on Saturday.
The deceased woman was identified as A Uma Maheshwari.
Police investigations revealed that the woman lived with her husband, Arumugam, a casual laboruer at Pathirivedu, off Gummidipoondi.
On January 25, Uma Maheshwari allegedly left home after a quarrel with her husband.
After searching for her in houses of family members in vain, the husband filed a complaint with the Pathirivedu police.
Meanwhile, police were informed about the body of a woman floating in a pond on Saturday after which a team recovered the body and moved it to a government hospital nearby.
Arumugam identified the deceased as his missing wife after which police sent the body for autopsy.
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android