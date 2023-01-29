Missing woman found dead in a pond in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman who was deemed missing was found dead in a pond at Gummidipoondi near Chennai on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as A Uma Maheshwari.

Police investigations revealed that the woman lived with her husband, Arumugam, a casual laboruer at Pathirivedu, off Gummidipoondi.

On January 25, Uma Maheshwari allegedly left home after a quarrel with her husband.

After searching for her in houses of family members in vain, the husband filed a complaint with the Pathirivedu police.

Meanwhile, police were informed about the body of a woman floating in a pond on Saturday after which a team recovered the body and moved it to a government hospital nearby.

Arumugam identified the deceased as his missing wife after which police sent the body for autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.