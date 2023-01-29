Cyclist Aasha calls on Stalin, receives book as token of appreciation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday met cyclist Aasha Malviya, who called on the CM at the camp office, and applauded her effort to peddle across the nation to create awareness on women empowerment and educate the people on women's safety.

The CM handed over a book 'Faith and Freedom - Gandhi in History' as a token of appreciation to the young cyclist.

The 24 year-old athlete from Nataram village of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district covered Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Karnataka and entered Tamil Nadu as part of her nation-wide awareness programme.