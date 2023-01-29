Cameraman of a pvt tv channel dies of suicide in Pammal

CHENNAI: Cameraman of a private television channel has died of suicide after writing a short note on Whatsapp status on late Saturday night in Pammal.

Raja's (40) friends and family members were shocked reading his Whatsapp status that read, "this is my last status". Calls and messages were flooding his phone, but he didn't pick.

Around 12 last night, Raja's relatives accompanied by doctors managed to break open the door. However, he was found dead upon examination.

While taking the extreme step Raja was alone as his wife was at Madurai on a work trip.

The Shankar Nagar police have registered a complaint and probing the reasons for Raja's suicide. The 40-year-old's mortal remains has been sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem.