5-year-old girl crushed to death under metal gate near Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A five and half-year-old girl was crushed to death after a metal rolling gate of a commercial building near Kilpauk fell on her on Saturday night, when the security guard tried to close the gate.

Police have arrested the security guard and the manager of the building. The deceased was identified as S Harini Sree.

Harini's father, Shankar works as a Valet in the building.

He lived with his wife, Vani and daughter, Harini Sree at Nammalwarpet near Purasawalkam. Harini Sree was a class 1 student at a private school nearby.

Police investigations revealed that Harini Sree and her mother would visit the building on Harley's road everyday to pick up Shankar in a two wheeler after his work. Harini Sree was playing near the gate, waiting for her father to finish with his work.

Around 9 30 pm, as Harini was standing near one of the gaes in the building, the security guard, Sampath (65) had pulled the rolling gate to close it.

The gate came off its rails and fell on Harini Sree, police said.

The girl was immediately rescued and moved to the Kilpauk medical college hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during the early hours of Sunday.

Police said that the girl suffered injuries on her head.

Kilpauk Police registered a case and sent it for autopsy.

On Sunday, Police arrested Sampath (65), the security guard, and Srinivasan (63), the building manager.

They were booked under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and produced before a magistrate.

According to a police officer, the gate came off its hinges when the guard pulled it and then off the rails, leading to its fall.

A case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was filed against the duo.