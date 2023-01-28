Traffic snarls in Tiruchy-Chennai highway over Maduranthakam accident

CHENNAI: Traffic came to a standstill in the Tiruchy-Chennai national highways as a private bus hit a lorry stationed to be repaired in Thozhuppedu near Maduranthakam.
No casualties were reported in the accident, but the lorry driver sustained injuries.
This caused a traffic snarl for 10 kilometres in the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highways.
The Acharapakkam traffic cops have rushed to the spot to regulate the traffic.
