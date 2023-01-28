Stalin inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Rehabilitation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Centre of Rehabilitation for Differently-abled at KK Nagar on Saturday. The Centre has been completed at a cost of Rs 28.40 crore with financial aid from the World Bank.

It is all-inclusive hospital for the differently abled and is one of the largest and most advanced rehabilitation centers in India offering state-of-the-art prosthetic treatment.

The hospital will function under the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. A total of Rs 39.83 crore has been used in terms of infrastructure and equipment required for disabled people at the hospital.

The hospital has three 60-bed inpatient wards for men, women and amputation unit, and outpatient wards for men and women. The Center will have all the facilities related to the rehabilitation of the differently abled people, including medical, paramedical and occupational therapy.

The center will have walking, training facilities and routine training for the differently abled people undergoing treatment at the center. He visited the electrotherapy center and asked the people undergoing treatment about the treatment facilities.

The hospital has been upgraded to provide treatment for stroke, spinal cord injury, patients with brain injury, cerebral palsy, and musculoskeletal disorders. Chief Minister distributed identity cards and free prosthetics to the differently abled people under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.