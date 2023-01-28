IIT-M to organise G20 Seminar on ‘Role of Digital Tech in Edu’

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise a G20 Seminar on the 'Role of Digital Technology in Education' at its Research Park on January 31. It is intended to identify policies for the effective use of digital technology in education in the G20 member countries.

The G20 Seminar will be held at IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) as part of the 'Sherpa Track – 1st Education Working Group Meeting' in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from 31st January 2023 to 2nd February 2023.

The Education Working Group, under India's Presidency of G20, has a key objective to identify areas/themes to promote possible research and academic collaboration among educational institutions in G20 member countries.

Further, an exhibition with 50 stalls is also being organized as part of this grand event at IITMRP. These stalls will encompass research, innovation and skill-based topics.

The delegates from the participating nations would also be visiting IIT Madras Campus and will learn about the evolution of the Institute over the years, from the newly-revamped IIT Madras Heritage Centre.

They will also gain exposure to the cutting-edge research underway at IIT Madras 'Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre' and the innovations happening at the student-run Centre for Innovation (CFI), where students work on projects outside their curriculum.

This will be followed by an extensive cultural parade in the campus, which will showcase the rich cultural diversity of the nation.