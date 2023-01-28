Due to dip in passengers, 6 flights get cancelled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Due to a shortage of passengers, six flights got cancelled in the Chennai airport on Friday night.

The airport sources said that due to cold climate, passengers who are travelling at midnight and early morning have become very less. The flights that were scheduled to Hyderabad and Kolkata at 9 and 10 pm on Friday were cancelled due to very few bookings. The flights that were supposed to arrive in Chennai from Hyderabad and Kolkata at midnight were also cancelled due to a shortage of passengers. The Sri Lankan Airlines flight which was scheduled to arrive and depart from Chennai airport in the wee hours of Saturday was also cancelled due to fewer passengers.

Airport sources said that in recent days, passenger footfall during the midnight and early morning has become very less owing to dip in climate.