Bar Council disbars lawyer facing 10 criminal cases

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had issued a prohibitory order against advocate TK Sathiaseelan restraining him from practicing before any courts.

“The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has passed a resolution on January 28 prohibiting him from practicing as an advocate in all courts, tribunals, and other authorities in India either in name or in any assumed name till the disposal of proceedings pending against him by considering the following criminal cases registered against him,” the BC of TN and PY said in a notification.

It was also said that the action was initiated as he was facing as 10 criminal cases.