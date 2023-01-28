Attention diversion: Woman arrested for series of thefts

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman who was involved in a series of robbery incidents wherein she allegedly targeted women in beauty parlours and diverted their attention and robbed them. The arrested person was identified as Daisy of Puducherry.

In a recent incident, Daisy went to a beauty parlour at MMDA colony in Madhavaram on Thursday evening. In the pretext of enquiry, she engaged in small talk with the beautician, Renuka and left the store.

After Daisy left, Renuka noticed that cash worth Rs 3,000 in one of the drawers was missing after which she checked the CCTV footage and found the woman stealing the cash.

Renuka filed a complaint with the Madhavaram milk colony police, who registered a case. On Friday, a police team secured Daisy after finding her loitering in Madhavaram area. During investigations, police found that she was also involved in similar incidents in other areas of the city.

Apart from this, Daisy had committed similar offences in Puducherry, Telangana, Cuddalore and Tindivanam, a police officer said. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.