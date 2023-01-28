At least 81% Chennaiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency

CHENNAI: Nearly 81 per cent of the population in Chennai suffers from Vitamin D deficiency. In the country, about 76 per cent of the Indian population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, according to data from tests of more than 2.2 lakh people conducted across 27 cities in India by a private diagnostics laboratory recently.

The study by Tata 1 mg found that 79 per cent of men overall were found with lower-than-desirable levels of vitamin D in their bodies, for women, the figure was 75 per cent. Interestingly, younger people were found to be much more affected with Vitamin D deficiency compared to the national average, an analysis of Tata 1mg data found. Its prevalence was highest in age group of below 25 years, which was about 84 per cent, followed by 81 per cent in those 25–40 years.

Chennai stood on 10th place out of the 36 cities, along with Jaipur at 81 per cent. Doctors say that Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin. It is essential for the growth, development, metabolism, immunity, bone health, and mental health of people. Its deficiency has been linked to health disorders such as prostate cancer, depression, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and rickets.

Dr Rajeev Sharma, VP, Medical Affairs at Tata 1mg said that changing food habits and an indoor lifestyle with inadequate exposure to sunlight have led to a drastic increase in cases of vitamin D deficiency. "The much higher prevalence in young adults can also be attributed to lower consumption of vitamin D-containing foods like fortified cereals and oily fish. However, seasonal variations in exposure to sunlight can also be a likely explanation, especially during winters. Unspaced and unplanned pregnancies in women with dietary deficits can lead to worsening of vitamin D status in both mother and child," he said.

Doctors emphasize on checking vitamin D levels regularly in cases of obesity, mal-absorption syndrome or softening of the bones, or if the patient is getting treatment for Tuberculosis.

Dr Prashant Nag, Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs said, "Vitamin D levels can also be checked along with regular full-body checkups, which are recommended to be done every six months or at least once a year. Infants and children under the age of five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, teenagers and young women, people over the age of 65, and those with limited sun exposure are the most vulnerable to Vitamin D deficiency."

When exposed to UV-B radiation from the sun, it turns into vitamin D. Having enough exposure to sunlight and consuming foods rich in vitamin D such as egg yolks, oily fish, red meat, and fortified foods can help prevent the deficiency.