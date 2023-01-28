Anna’s death anniv: DMK to hold peace march on Feb 3

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK would take out a peace march in the city on February 3 on the 54th death anniversary of the party founder CN Annadurai. Chief Minister MK Stalin will preside over the peace march to be held from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to Anna Square at 7am on Friday, a statement issued by the Chennai district unit of DMK said.

Stalin along with DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer TR Baalu besides party workers would pay floral tributes at Anna memorial on Marina at 7 am. The Chennai district DMK has appealed to the party functionaries and workers to turn up in large numbers for the peace march held to observe the death anniversary of the party founder who got the State renamed as Tamil Nadu in the maiden regime of the party.