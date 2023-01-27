Data scientist, dancer jump to death in different incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, a 31-year-old data scientist and an Instagram famous dancer leapt to their deaths.

The data scientist killed self allegedly due to ill health and the dancer due to family issues.

Nilesh Kumar Sharma, of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to a private hospital in Aminjikarai on January 23 after he developed an illness. Police sources said that he was diagnosed with Typhoid.

The hospital had allotted a room on the ninth floor.

Nilesh, depressed over his illness leapt from the ninth floor on Thursday. In another incident, G Ramesh, known popularly as ‘Dancer Ramesh’ on social media, leapt to death from 10th floor of KP Park tenements in Pulianthope on Friday.

Ramesh, who does menial jobs has featured in reality television shows and in small roles in movies too, including the recently released Thunivu.