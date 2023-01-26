Missing college student's body washed ashore in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student doing MBA, who went for Judo training on January 24, was found dead after his body was washed ashore off Pattinapakkam beach on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as S Logesh, a resident of Venkatachala Naicken Street in Triplicane. His father Senthilkumar was employed at an old book-selling shop on the platform in Triplicane opposite to the Government Maternity Hospital.

Logesh was pursuing MBA second year at a college in Thoraipakkam. Police said that on Tuesday evening, he told his parents that he would return after attending Judo training. He failed to return home on that day.

After his father Senthilkumar failed to locate his son, he filed a police complaint at the Ice House police station. The cops registered a 'man missing' case and launched a hunt for him.

Meanwhile, the ForeShore Estate police received a distress call on Wednesday night after some onlookers spotted a body on the sea shore.

The police team recovered the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy. Further inquiries revealed that the body belonged to Logesh.