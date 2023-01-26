Gang peddling ganja for prison inmates, arrested

CHENNAI: A gang, led by a transgender, allegedly engaged in pedalling ganja for college students and also to jail inmates produced in George Town court, has been arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Police seized 12.5 kg of ganja from the gang members.

Police are now looking for Dilruba, the transgender person, who is cited as the accused in the case, by the police.

Police have arrested four persons from the gang.

Police noted that among the seven suspects three are women.

The accused are Dilruba, Durga Devi of Flower Bazar, Uma, Hema, both residents, Santhosham, Citizen Selvam and Durairaj.

Police noted Santhosh, Selvam, Durairaj and Uma have previous NDPS cases pending against them.