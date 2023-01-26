City

EMU patterns changed in Chennai Central–Arakkonam section

Moore Market Complex - Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:15 hrs will be fully cancelled on January 27. A passenger Special will be operated between Moore Market Complex and Tiruvallur at 23:50 hrs on January 27.
Representative Image
CHENNAI: Pattern of several EMU train services would be changed in the city owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section at Pattabiram Yard on January 27 from 23:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs of January 28, 2023 (04 Hours).

Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' – Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' at 23:55 hrs and Velachery - Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' EMU local leaving Velachery at 22:30 hrs will be fully cancelled on 27th January. Owing to the cancellation, a passenger Special will be operated between Velachery and Avadi at 22:30 hrs on January 27.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:30 hrs will be fully cancelled on January 27. A passenger Special will be operated between Moore Market Complex and Avadi at 23:55 hrs on January 27, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

