Chennai cops crack whip on fancy number plates

CHENNAI: A special drive against improper number plates was carried out by Chennai traffic police during the last couple of days.

In the drive, 16,107 vehicles were identified with improper number plates and vehicle users were advised to change the number plates as per the Traffic Rules. As a result, 15,962 vehicles rectified their number plates and they were allowed to proceed without booking cases as a means of creating awareness on use of proper number plates.

As many as 145 vehicles were detained and are being verified through crime wing for their possible involvement in any offense or if they were reported as stolen elsewhere.

This drive will continue and vehicle users are advised to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit, the police said.

According to the MV Act and related rules, no fancy lettering or use of art or pictures in the number plates are permitted. However, many vehicles exhibit improper number plates in their vehicles.

Among other things, the MV Act says that the registration number of vehicles on the front should be in single line format while on the rear it should be in double line format for LMVs and motorcycles.